Browns Rumors: Deshaun Watson could still face NFL suspension with QB yet to testify in sexual misconduct lawsuit

Deshaun Watson has yet to start and finish an entire season for the Cleveland Browns. The franchise's fans hope that 2024 will be the year that the trade with the Houston Texans pays off, but there's already an early challenge for the quarterback to overcome in addition to injury.

According to Brent Strotenboer of USA Today via Pro Football Talk and Browns insider Brad Stainbrook on Twitter/X, another testimony may be in the works. In essence, Watson's legal tsunami of more than 20 sexual misconduct accusations has not completely wrapped up yet.

Here's what's on the table, according to Pro Football Talk via Brad Stainbrook:

“Although he has been suspended 11 games by the NFL for the allegations, the league has not completely ruled out the possibility of further punishment, given the evidence that could emerge in the remaining cases and/or the eventual verdicts.”

In other words, there still might be some additional violations committed by Watson that have not yet been brought to light. If those become a factor, they could result in further punishment for the signal-caller. If suspended, Watson would be unavailable to play for an unknown number of games in a future season, perhaps as soon as 2024.

Joe Flacco's odds of another Deshaun Watson replacement tenure rise

Joe Flacco at New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

At this point, with Joe Flacco coming off a miraculous run as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, logic dictates that he would be a frontrunner to cover for Watson. Of course, the ultimate decision depends on certain factors, but if nothing else, Flacco proved he has the ability to back up for the quarterback.

Flacco, a free agent once again, now appears to have a case to return as QB2 for a franchise in 2024 after being left behind at the start of 2023. Flacco, now heading into an age-39 season, threw for 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023 and pushed his team into the playoffs with the help of a star-studded roster.

If nothing else, Flacco's miraculous run to close the 2023 season sets up for a spicier-than-anticipated free agency period in March, as teams (including Deshaun Watson's Browns) aim to fortify their rosters ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Will the Cleveland Browns emerge as the frontrunner to lockdown Flacco, or will another team pluck the quarterback away from Deshaun Watson's team?