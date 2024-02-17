USC star Caleb Williams will not be playing at the collegiate level next season, having declared for the 2024 NFL draft. However, he is still following college sports. As such, he had a unique reaction to the record-breaking performance of Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Following Iowa's 106–89 victory, Clark, who has a NIL value of $818,000, expressed her confidence in making history. Talking to reporters, she said:

“Y’all knew I was gonna shoot a logo three for the record, come on now”

Williams, reacting to Clark's quote, shared a post on his Instagram story from @sportscenter and simply captioned it:

"Cold."

Throughout the 2023 college basketball season, Clark aimed at surpassing Kelsey Plum's NCAA women’s basketball scoring record of 3,527 points. Going into the game against Michigan, Clark had averaged 33.8 points in her last five matches.

Thumping her authority over Kim Barnes’ Michigan took Caitlin less than three minutes to break the record, and she did that in style. Clark sank a long three-pointer from the logo, a trademark move in her arsenal.

Clark's style of play, characterized by swift moves and three-pointers, has been a defining feature of her three-plus seasons at Iowa. Despite the pressure, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder noted that chasing records hasn't been a burden for Clark.

Caitlin Clark receives tribute from sports giant Nike

The dynamo from Iowa is basking in the glory of a tribute from sports giant Nike after a historic performance against Michigan. Breaking Kelsey Plum's long-standing record, Clark now holds the title for the most career points in women's NCAA history with 3,569 points.

Nike, recognizing Clark's monumental achievement, celebrated her on social media:

"Breaking records, breaking new ground. @CaitlinClark22 shatters the All-Time Women’s NCAA Scoring Record and makes it her own."

As Clark continues to rewrite the record books, her journey to greatness is far from over. Clark's performances have transformed regular games into high-profile events. At just 22 years old, she has already secured her place among basketball elites.

