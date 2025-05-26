"Clemson is in their best position in long time": Urban Meyer's co-host makes bold prediction for Cade Klubnik & Co. in 2025 season

Ad

Dabo Swinney & Clemson are expected to have a breakout season in 2025. Former NFL star Mark Ingram II and legendary coach Urban Meyer believe the ACC will emerge as a new powerhouse in college football this upcoming season amid the Big Ten and SEC's dominance. Various factors, such as star QB Cade Klubnik returning to the team and top defensive stars deciding to forego their NFL draft eligibility to play for one more year at Clemson, have significantly improved the program's chances.

The 21-year-old quarterback - viewed as a Heisman-worthy prospect - will be playing in his final year of college eligibility. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram II were assessing the Tigers's 2025 predictions on "The Triple Option" podcast on Saturday.

“Cade Klubnik, talked about foregoing his NFL eligibility and chose to come back and possibly being one of the best quarterbacks in the draft. And I think that is a huge reason why Clemson will will hit the over on this mark,” Ingram II said on the podcast on Saturday.

“In my opinion, they got receivers coming back, dabbling, and hitting the portal in some key positions. They got key guys on the defense coming back, two in the secondary, two on the D line, a linebacker, four starters on the O line coming back, and ACC, in my opinion, just hasn't been that strong as of late. We saw Florida State had a down year."

Per Ingram, Swinney and Co. could win the ACC championship and if they can sustain the momentum, a college football title game could be in their reach.

"They got to do better this year Miami with Cam Ward just leaving. So I think this is their time. I think their prime position is to make a run at the ACC championship, not only the ACC championship, but also maybe make some noise. There you go, playoff or national title,,” he added.

Like Clemson, FSU and UNC could become the new epicenter of college football madness

While Dabo Swinney looks to end his national championship drought of the last six years, Mike Norvell and Bill Belichick are two other veterans looking to make a mark in the ACC. It will be a tough schedule for FSU, especially after wrapping up the 2024 season with a 2-10 record and a successful campaign in 2023.

It's high time the program got back on track. Similarly, this season will prove to be a new beginning for eight-time Super Bowl champ Belichick, who is trying his hand in college athletics for the first time in his illustrious career of over 50 years. Expect ACC teams to give intense competition in the all-new 12-team College Football Playoff this year.

