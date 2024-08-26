Clemson football tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more 

The Clemson Tigers could not have asked for a tougher opponent to start the 2024 college football season than the No. 1 ranked AP Preseason Poll favorites, the Georgia Bulldogs. The pair clash in Week one's biggest game of the nascent season.

Where can fans buy tickets for the week one clash pitting the Tigers versus the Bulldogs?

Where to buy tickets for the Clemson versus Georgia game?

The tickets for the Tigers versus the Bulldogs clash can be procured on both Ticketmaster and Stubhub with the cheapest being sold for $204. The game will start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to watch Georgia versus Clemson?

The Georgia Bulldogs versus the Clemson Tigers game will be shown on ABC and will be available to stream on FuboTV. Sean McDonough will be on play-by-play while Greg McElroy will be the color analyst and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.

Georgia clash a chance for Clemson comeback

The Tigers under coach Dabo Swinney were the dominant program in the mid to the close of the 2010s, winning two national championships to establish themselves among the elites.

Since then, it has all gone a bit pear-shaped for the Tigers. Last season, they registered a 9-4 record and missed out on the ACC championship game. The last time that they made the college football playoffs was 2020.

On top of that, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has since taken over as the dominant coach in college football.

Swinney is desperate to make his comeback among the elite. Although he does not overly utilize the transfer portal, he has managed to retain a huge core of his players who are loyal to the coach and the program.

During his Monday news conference, Swinney pointed to the enormity of the task facing his team and what a win against the Bulldogs would do for his team's confidence.

“I don’t think a preseason No. 1 has lost an opener since 1990,” Swinney said.“It would be obviously huge for our players and put a lot of wind in your sails early on, certainly for our fans. And then, it's Clemson-Georgia and all the rivalry stuff that goes with that, so it's a big deal no doubt about it.”

The Bulldogs started their incredible winning run with a win against the Tigers in 2021. It would be poetic were the Tigers to kickstart their comeback to the elites with a win against the preseason favorites.

