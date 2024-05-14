The season-opening game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 31 at noon E.T. The high-profile game will be the 65th meeting between the teams and will be televised on ABC.

The last time the teams played against each other was in 2021 when the Bulldogs won 10-3 in North Carolina and went on to win the first of their double national championships.

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan highlighted the magnitude of the clash on "Dawgs HQ" when the timings were released.

“All eyes will be on Atlanta when two of college football’s biggest brands face off in a showdown that will certainly have College Football Playoff implications,” Gary Stokan said. “Whoever wins this matchup will take the first major step toward the playoff and the possibility of making a return trip to Atlanta when we host our first-ever CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.”

Both sets of fans on Instagram were not happy about the noon kickoff for such a high-profile game which is usually slated for a nighttime kickoff.

Clemson's IG comments

The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the Clemson Tiger is a historic rivalry

The season opener between Georgia and Clemson is part of a series of five games between the pair organized over the next 10 years. They include two home-and-home series slated for 2029 and 2033 on the Tigers' home turf and two clashes in Athens in 2030 and 2032. The clash represents a historic geographic rivalry.

Coach Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers finished last season with a 9-4 record and won the Gator Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Georgia Bulldogs had a 13-1 record last season but were bumped from the college football playoff spots after losing in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

During an appearance on the "Paul Finnebaum Show," Georgia coach Kirby Smart highlighted the expectation of excellence that has been placed on the Bulldogs, showing just how much they had grown since he became the coach.

“We’ve come to have an expectation of excellence and there’s a standard now,” said Kirby Smart. “Like hey, you’re supposed to win every game and I watched that happen at Alabama where if you’re not careful you find no joy in winning.”

In 65 games between the Tigers and the Bulldogs since 1897, the latter holds the advantage 43-18-4.