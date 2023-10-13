Georgia Bulldogs' $80,000,000 football facility provides the tools for Kirby Smart's team to achieve historic 3-peat: WATCH

Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart is on a charge to owning a unique record in college football history with his attempt to win a three-peat this season after a dominant two-year spell nationally.

The Bulldogs have modernized the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the primary facility used by the football team to prepare for games, to aid Smart in his quest.

The Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall was initially built in 1987 and cost $11.5 million. The newer expanded version, costing $80 million, was started building in 2019 and finished in 2022.

About 28,700 sq. ft of existing space was renovated, while 136,300 sq. ft. was built from scratch. Two outdoor fields can be accessed via the player corridor, which also gives access to an indoor football field.

The facility has a modern, large sports medicine facility with hydrotherapy and recovery rooms. It has an auditorium usable by all teams and a modern weight room, locker room and a player's lounge.

The second floor contains the conference rooms and staff offices overlooking the facility. Here is a video explaining more about the modernized facility in detail:

Kirby Smart's 3-peat dreams

Since the AP Poll started in 1936, Georgia has joined a group of 12 programs that have won the national championship back to back.

If they win a three-peat, they will be the first to do it since 1936, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers accomplished that feat.

ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach did not mince his words when talking about Georgia dominating college football for the foreseeable future.

“Until someone knocks off Georgia in the SEC, it will be among the favorites to win a national championship every season,” Schlabach said.

Before the season began, Smart was harsh in his assessment of a possible three-peat, hoping to avoid complacency setting in after consecutive national championships.

“So many people assume of last year’s team and their accomplishments,” Smart said, “I asked this team ... ‘What have you done to deserve anything you have gotten?’ They have done nothing.”

Smart finally addressed the three-peat conversation head-on at the SEC media days.

"No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's gonna resonate with my audience," Smart said, "I don't care about the three-peat, the two-peat or the one-peat. I care about complacency. If the focus is on that and the outcomes, I think the rest will take care of itself, allowing our guys to focus on being the best they can be."

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum acknowledged that the Bulldogs have a phenomenal team but isn't a believer in the three-peat on an episode of "Get Up":

“They’ll be in Atlanta, and they’ll be in the College Football Playoff. After having said all that, I don’t think Georgia will do what no one has done,” Finebaum said.

If Smart pulls off the three-peat, he will have one-upped his mentor, Nick Saban, and written his name into college football's history books.