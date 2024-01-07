Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney led the Tigers to a 9-4 overall campaign this season. The team closed out the season with a 38-35 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl. Now, Swinney is making headlines all over again.

This time, it is not because of his team's performance. Swinney has been a hot topic of gossip because fans noticed that he had a black eye while attending Clemson's basketball game against North Carolina. It led fans to wonder what happened to the 54-year-old.

It also sparked several interesting and hilarious reactions on social media. Some fans theorized jokingly that it might be something related to the Illuminati.

One of them wrote:

"Illuminati initiation"?

Here are a few more reactions to Swinney's black eye.

Some others had a more light-hearted opinion of the situation. Many fans also joked about how Tyler from Spartanburg, who made Swinney go into an infamous rant earlier last year, finally caught up with him in person.

Swinney took over as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers midway in 2008 after Tommy Bowden resigned six games into the season. He has since led the Tigers to two national championships (2016 and 2018).

This season, however, the Tigers struggled to put on the same successful performance that they did over the past few years. They finished the season ranked sixth in the ACC after winning the conference championship in 2022.

What actually happened to Dabo Swinney's eye?

Clemson insider David Hood lifted the veil of mystery circulating over Swinney's injured eye. According to a tweet he posted, Swinney was playing a game of pickup basketball when he took a hit in the face. This led to his eye getting injured and requiring stitches to treat it.

"Guess everyone saw coach Swinney... He took one to the face playing pickup basketball and had to get stitches."

Hood further stated that Swinney had to rush to the ER late at night for his injury. But in the end, his team emerged as the winners of their pickup basketball game.

