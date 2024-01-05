Will Clemson file $572 million lawsuit after FSU initiates potential ACC collapse? Exploring latest conference realignment theories

The Clemson Tigers are in a very intriguing position going into the 2024 calendar year, as they could potentially be looking for a new conference to call home. We have seen the Florida State Seminoles begin the legal process of suing the Atlantic Coast Conference in an attempt to nullify the grant of rights deal that makes leaving the ACC cost an estimated $572 million.

As of this time, there is no indication that the school would join the legal fight against the conference. This will be interesting as there are a few theories as to what Clemson's future will look like now with the potential opportunity of conference realignment. Let's explore some of the possibilities that could take place between now and the potential collapse of the ACC.

Clemson theory #1: Wait for the ACC to collapse

The Atlantic Coast Conference could be in dire straits depending on what the judge decides on the ongoing FSU vs ACC case. If the grant of rights becomes null and void, the conference could begin to essentially collapse as top programs are going to be looking for a new conference, especially the ones with higher notoriety.

If the ACC falls below 15 members, the media rights deal can begin a renegotiation and essentially cause the conference to collapse with an even lesser deal. This would be something that would be likely if the grant of rights deal is removed.

Clemson theory #2: Call up the Big 12 and try to join

If Clemson can escape the ACC, they would want more money with a healthier conference. One conference that has shown a great mind in charge is the Big 12 with commissioner Brett Yormark as he continues to create revenue streams and higher brand recognition for the conference.

Why would the Tigers not be interested in joining? The league is flourishing and already has eight members joining between 2022-2024 so this would create some more opportunities. The Big 12 would expand into the southeastern portion of the United States and begin to take some eyeballs off the SEC as well, a rival conference.

Clemson theory #3: Become a free agent package with FSU

Arguably, the two biggest programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference are the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers. In order to join a new conference, they would need a partner anyway, so why not work as a contingent and get the best deal possible?

Landing both programs would be a massive haul for any conference, and this partnership between the schools would be very lucrative as well. Pairing the Tigers with a lesser program would only boost its new conference so much, but this is adding two of the top college football programs in the United States as a package deal.

