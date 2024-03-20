Clemson leaving ACC rumors get big update from university as Tigers issue first statement after filing lawsuit against FBS powerhouse

The Clemson Tigers on Tuesday sued the Atlantic Coast Conference, following Florida State's similar move in December. However, the meaning behind Clemson's action was confusing and caused some speculation, so Clemson issued a statement.

In the statement, Clemson explained the intent of its lawsuit, saying the school is seeking to have its own media rights if it leaves the ACC. It is believed that the conference retains the media rights until the current contract expires.

"Today, Clemson University filed a lawsuit in Pickens County, South Carolina, against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)," Clemson's statement said.

"In this litigation, Clemson seeks confirmation of the plain language found in the Grant of Rights agreements and the related media agreements between the ACC and ESPN – that these agreements, when read together, plain state that Clemson controls its media rights for games played if it is no longer a member of the ACC."

However, Clemson stated it is not leaving the conference at this time:

"Clemson also seeks a ruling regarding the unenforceability of the severe penalty the ACC is seeking to impose upon exiting members and confirmation that it does not owe a fiduciary duty to the conference as alleged by the ACC. ... Clemson has not given notice that it is exiting the ACC and remains a member of the conference."

While the Clemson Tigers may not have left the conference, all that means at this point is the school has not elected to pay the estimated $572 million grant of rights and exit fees.

Will Clemson and Florida State be shopped as a pair if they leave the ACC?

The Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles are both suing the ACC for similar reasons. If they win their respective cases, the schools would become the newest members of conference realignment. With conferences wanting to keep their conference members at an even number for scheduling purposes, they likely will be packaged as a deal.

With just one of them, they are attractive to conferences, but together, they are going to be a superstar package for a Power Five commissioner to grab.

