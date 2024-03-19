CFB insider claims FSU leaving ACC is almost a done deal as Seminoles might look for new landing spots ahead of 2024 season

Florida State University (FSU) has been dealing with issues with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The school wants to leave the conference without paying an estimated $572 million in the Grant of Rights deal in place with the conference.

As a result, the lawsuit has been going on since December 2023. However, it seems that we may be getting closer to a final decision.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted about how things are about to happen regarding the court.

According to Swaim, FSU will be officially out of the ACC and free to join any conference. Whether that would include the exit fee for the school or an increased settlement price is yet to be determined.

Outside of FSU, Clemson Tigers reportedly have issued a lawsuit to the conference as well and can continue to apply pressure before leaving the conference. As it currently stands, the schools can pay more than half a billion dollars or wait until their contract expires in 2036.

Where is the best landing spot for FSU if they were to leave the ACC?

FSU is going to be exciting for other conferences, if they are able to leave the ACC. If the school were able to leave the conference with Clemson, that makes them even more attractive.

With the Big 12 and SEC expanding, either of those would be great landing spots as the Big Ten seems to be happy with their expansion right now, despite not necessarily ruling out any more expansion.

The SEC is a different story as it would be difficult for the conference to add Florida State after having Florida. While it is similar to already having Texas A&M and adding Texas in 2024, there are some differences to note like how Texas is the top school in the state.

The best fit would be the Big 12 with commissioner Brett Yormark leading the way to continue improving their conference and not fall behind too much from the SEC and Big Ten.

