Clemson WR Tyler Brown reveals story behind feeling calm despite facing major loss in Tigers debut

Clemson wide receiver Tyler Brown has not had the perfect trajectory to start his college career. After a strong freshman season, his sophomore year was cut short by injuries. He only appeared in six games because of an ankle injury that severely limited his availability.

However, Brown has always maintained a positive outlook, due in part to his faith in God. On Tuesday, Tyler Brown appeared on 'Clemson Sports Network.' While on the show, he spoke his relationship with God and how Clemson is such a family-oriented team.

He even spoke about how he was able to maintain a positive outlook after a bad loss in his first college football game. The Tigers lost 28-7 to Duke in Brown's Tigers debut in 2023.

"When I got to Clemson, it's just such a family oriented place, you know. We don't fear talking about the lord in our facility you know so, just being around all those God fearing people man, I feel like I got closer to God myself. That got me closer. You got God in your life man, you get the most peace."

"I was telling my wide receiver coach after my first college game, I was like, even though we didn't get the outcome we came for, I'm like, that's the calmest I've ever been in like any game. Definitely makes a difference."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thinks Tyler Brown is getting his confidence back

After an ankle caused him to miss most of his sophomore season, it would be understandable if Tyler Brown entered spring practice with some doubts about his play. After all, he only made five receptions for 30 yards this season before he had to undergo ankle surgery.

However, it seems like Brown has maintained his confidence despite his challenging circumstances. Early in spring practice in March, head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about how Brown is the player he is most proud of.

"The guy that I’m probably most proud of is Tyler Brown," Swinney said. "It’s been great to see him have the type of spring that he’s had. His confidence is really getting back where it was. But he’s just got a lot of experience now, and much more maturity to go with it."

It will be interesting to see how Brown performs this season after not playing much last year. He had a promising freshman campaign, making 52 receptions for 531 yards and four TDs.

