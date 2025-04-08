"Click, clack, bang, bang": New Colorado strength coach Andreu Swasey sends stern message for Coach Prime's Buffs ahead of big Saturday plans

Colorado's head of strength and conditioning, Andreu Swasey, took the position in January after former head of S&C, Maurice Sims, transitioned to director of sports performance under charismatic Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Swasey hit the ground running with spring training ahead of a crucial 2025 season for the Buffs.

During Monday's episode of "Thee Pregame Network" showing a gym session conducted by Swasey, the S&C coach motivated the Buffs players by challenging them to become a tough defensive unit ahead of Saturday's scrimmage in Boulder (1:50).

"The backs, the linemen, when they get that ball they're gonna try to run your sh*t over," Andreu Swasey said. "We need to sit in there and say, 'Boy, I wish you would.' We're gonna knock your sh*t off. We need to be ready to tear people's ass out of their frames.

"So, I'm saying as we work out and go through this, I don't wanna go to the bar on your back, coming off a break. So, after this, we're bulking up, we're padding up, we've got scrimmage on Saturday. Click, click, bang, bang."

Andreu Swasey challenged Colorado stars

Andreu Swasey was the head of strength and conditioning for the Miami Hurricanes for 15 years before accepting the Colorado job this year. In a clip posted on "Well Off Media" social media pages two weeks ago, Swasey challenged the Buffs players to put in the work in the gym.

"They key to success, as a coach, I'm saying as a strength coach and I'm watching them work," Swasey said.

"They self-policed. They made sure everybody did their reps. ... My best players were my hardest workers. So guys that we count on, you can count on them from the weight room, from conditioning, they always out front. They are the toughest. Your best players got to be your hardest workers."

Andreu Swasey is part of a huge overhaul by Coach Prime after a successful 2024 season. He has also brought in former Cincinnati Bengals star Domata Peko to be the defensive line coach, replacing Damione Lewis, who took the same job at Miami. In addition, the Buffs brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to be Colorado's running backs coach.

Coach Prime has continued his trend of adding coaches with extensive NFL experience to his staff every offseason since he arrived in Boulder in 2022 with a stellar group of coaches ahead of the crucial 2025 college football season.

