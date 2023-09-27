"Clown show": Jason Whitlock puts a label on Deion Sanders' program at Colorado after Oregon humiliation

Deion Sanders has had a lot of people singing his praises for the work he has done in his first year with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, not everyone has a positive outlook, with one actually calling it a clown show.

On his show "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," the journalist discussed how he feels about Coach Prime and the idea that Colorado has been a success since he took over.

"I want to walk you through the football reasons why it's not going to work, and Oregon gave us a peak into the clown show that Deion is actually operating at Colorado. ... The dude overturned his entire roster in the transfer portal," Whitlock said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While adding a record number of transfer portal players is certainly a way to start, the new college football rules do not allow players to have immediate eligibility to transfer multiple times unless for specific reasons. That makes it more difficult for the Buffaloes' roster to change much.

"For the people that don't understand college football, he's not going to be able to bring in 69 new players next season," Whitlock said. "It may be difficult through the transfer portal to bring in 15 new players. That may be very difficult.

"You can transfer once under these transfer portal rules, and so all the players that Deion brought in through the transfer portal – the ones that he's dissatisfied with – when he puts a gun to their head this offseason the gun says 'get out of football', not 'hit the transfer portal,' they've already done that." H/t Fox Sports Radio

While this could make things feel more of the same with this offensive line, it will be interesting to see how the season progresses. Maybe they will not need all these players to transfer out and keep players as depth pieces at the very worst.

What grade would you give Deion Sanders so far at Colorado?

Deion Sanders took a program that won one game and was unable to get sustained success to be a national power. It is being reported that he has generated $45 million to the University of Colorado through his first few weeks and the program has shown incredible life for the first time in a while.

This excitement also helps as the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) are heading to the Big 12 after this season. There is no other way to classify the work that Deion Sanders has done in the first year of his contract as anything other than a success.

Remember that wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has another year of eligibility and Sanders said quarterback Shedeur Sanders is returning to CU next season. The future seems bright for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.