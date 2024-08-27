CMU releases official statement after Connor Stalions documentary hits Netflix with Michigan references

The Central Michigan University released a statement after the documentary on Connor Stalions was released on Netflix. Stalions was reportedly on the sidelines of a CMU game against Michigan State.

During the documentary, Stalions was asked if he was on the sideline, which he denied.

"I don’t recall attending a specific game there, no," Stalions said.

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was then asked about it and said Stalions told him he was on the sideline.

"Well, I know the answer to that because he told me. Yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines, yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines," Portnoy said.

Following the release, Central Michigan released a statement on the matter.

“We are aware of inferences made in the new Netflix documentary regarding former University of Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions accessing the CMU sidelines during our opening game last September,” the statement read, via ON3.

“For the past 10 months, CMU has fully cooperated with the NCAA’s ongoing investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA as it works to complete its investigation. NCAA Bylaws expressly prohibit CMU from publicly commenting on the details of the case at this time.

“We are eager to bring this matter to a fair and prompt conclusion and to share what we know. We appreciate the patience and support of our community.”

Stalions has made it clear throughout the investigation and the documentary that he was not on the sidelines.

Connor Stalions says he never advanced scouted while at Michigan

Connor Stalions is at the center of the sign-stealing allegations, as he allegedly went to games and videotaped opposing sidelines to record their signs.

During the documentary, Stalions said he never advanced scouted in his career.

"I've never advanced scouted," he said in the film, via FOX Sports. "I obtain signals the same way every other team does. What sets me apart is the way in which I organize information and process it on game day."

As the allegations rose, Stalions left his role at Michigan as a player personnel analyst.

Stalions has since been hired by by Detroit Mumford High School to be its defensive coordinator.

