Connor Stalions denies attending CMU vs Michigan State game in latest sign-stealing doc: “I don’t recall attending a specific game there, no”

Discussing the sign-stealing allegations in "Untold: Sign Stealer," Connor Stalions denied ever attending the Central Michigan vs. Michigan State game in 2023. The former Michigan staffer opened up on the encounter in the documentary, which was released on Netflix on Tuesday.

A man with sunglasses was seen on the Central Michigan sidelines, which looked like Stalions. After the sign-stealing allegations ramped up, that photo went viral as many assumed it was Stalions.

However, speaking in the documentary, Stalions claimed he was not on the sidelines.

"I don’t recall attending a specific game there, no," Stalions said.

But right after Stalions says it, the documentary cuts to Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, who said Stalions told him he was on the sidelines.

"Well, I know the answer to that because he told me. Yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines, yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines," Portnoy said.

Despite Portnoy saying it was Stalions on the sidelines, the former Michigan staffer made it clear it was not him.

Central Michigan issues statement after Connor Stalions documentary

Central Michigan has issued a statement after the Connor Stalions documentary, "Sign Stealer," was released on Netflix.

“We are aware of inferences made in the new Netflix documentary regarding former University of Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions accessing the CMU sidelines during our opening game last September,” the statement read.

“For the past 10 months, CMU has fully cooperated with the NCAA’s ongoing investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA as it works to complete its investigation. NCAA Bylaws expressly prohibit CMU from publicly commenting on the details of the case at this time.

“We are eager to bring this matter to a fair and prompt conclusion and to share what we know. We appreciate the patience and support of our community.”

Whether or not Stalions will ever admit to being on the sidelines is uncertain, but he denied it in the Netflix sports documentary.

Stalions was recently hired by Detroit Mumford High School to be its defensive coordinator. Before that, he served as a player personnel analyst at Michigan.

Stalions is at the center of the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, as the NCAA sent the school a notice of the allegations.

