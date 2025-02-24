Coach Brennan Marion emphasizes on evolving recruitment landscape with the introduction of NIL & transfer portal

Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion is stressing the importance of recruitment in the NIL era. On Sunday, he took to X to address the challenges high school athletes face in securing college offers. With the transfer portal overflowing with experienced players from Division I, II, and III, NAIA, and junior colleges, competition has never been fiercer.

“Hs kids w/offers you should be committing,” Marion wrote on X. “You have NO leverage right now. You are going against the portal which includes D1, D2, D3, NAIA players with experience, JC guys with extra eligibility. Unless you a 5 star with guaranteed offers & nil plan. You need to lock in asap!”

High school recruits—especially those without five-star status or secured NIL deals—must commit quickly to avoid losing opportunities, according to Marion. Because of the portal, colleges are prioritizing veteran players. As a result, high school prospects have limited leverage in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State is making headlines. According to a BroBible report this month, the Hornets are aiming to rewrite college football history in their first season under Brennan Marion. Their 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 nationally—regardless of division.

This achievement is unprecedented for an FCS program. Only Oregon, Kansas, USC, Texas A&M, Penn State, Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, and Notre Dame rank higher. Still, recruitment rankings are not absolute indicators of success. Many four- and five-star prospects fail to meet expectations, while overlooked two- and three-star athletes have gone on to become Hall of Famers.

Brennan Marion’s Sacramento State deserves recognition

Sacramento State Hornets players - Source: Imagn

247Sports lists the Hornets' class as No. 10 in the country, though this will likely change before Early Signing Day in December and National Signing Day in February. However, if they finish inside the top 50, it would mark a historic first for an FCS school.

Brennan Marion took over as head coach in late December following Andy Thompson’s sudden resignation. Since then, he has secured verbal commitments from nine three-star recruits. Former five-star wide receiver Agiye Hall has also committed as a transfer after spending two years away from the sport.

Marion, Sacramento State’s first Black head coach, grew up in Pittsburgh. Over the past 14 years, he has coached at several high schools and universities, including Pittsburgh, Texas, and UNLV.

