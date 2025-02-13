Exclusive: Sacramento State's Jackson Slater reveals his ideal OL position ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Sacramento State guard Jackson Slater is a prospect who could hear his name called in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Slater started as a backup during his freshman season. After his first start against Idaho State, he remained in the lineup for the remaining nine games.

During his four-year career with the Hornets, Slater played guard and was one of the best linemen on the team. As he prepares for the draft, Slate said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that he feels he will excel best at center in the NFL.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slater said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yeah, I'm good with wherever a team sees me. I think, just from what I heard, the consensus is moving me to center, and that's where I might have a better career. And I think, personally, my highest potential as a football player is probably at center."

Slater added that he would do well at being a swing guard but is open to playing anywhere on the line that a team would use him.

"But, after the Senior Bowl week, I think, I feel really confident being a swing guard, and hopefully developing at center along the way, and I just feel like that's my best ball is going to be at. But, I'm really open wherever a team sees me."

Jackson Slater became the first OL in school history to be named All-Big Sky three times

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 29 Sacramento State at San Jose State - Source: Getty

Jackson Slater had quite the collegiate career at Sacramento State. In his four seasons as a Hornet, he played in 44 games. He earned First-Team All-Big Sky honors during his sophomore, junior and senior years, becoming the first offensive lineman in school history to earn the honor three times.

Slater credited the team's success in allowing him to receive the individual accolades.

Slater said:

"Super cool. You always want to get the accolades. It's a really cool part of the process, getting some recognition when the season's over. But I think a lot of the traction that I've had throughout my college career has really come from team success. We didn't have a ton of it last year, but in my first three years playing, we won two Big Sky Championships and had three playoff births."

Slater added:

"So I think a lot of the individual stuff also comes from being a part of a good team. For me, it's always been put the best tape out there that you can, that was always my motivation, and usually good stuff follows from that."

Jackson Slater will likely be drafted in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. Slater could also be signed as an undrafted free agent quickly after the draft if he isn't drafted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who chooses the MVP for the Super Bowl? How Jalen Hurts pipped Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun at SB LIX