Coach Nick Saban goes blunt on CFB traditions being sidelined amid the ongoing conference realignment drama: "I think it's sad"

Nick Saban's comments on Alabama football's media day are no less than CFB traditions. On Sunday, Saban voiced his thoughts surrounding the recent wave of conference realignments.

Nick Saban was asked if he felt coach Eli Drinkwitz's concerns on the conference realignments affecting student-athletes' lives and schedules were true to a certain level.

Although the Alabama coach denied hearing any comments by the Missouri coach, he thought it was "sad" that the realignment was sidelining some traditions.

"There are a lot of traditions that we've had for a long time in college football. I think we're in a time of evolutionofor whatever reasons. And some of those traditions are going to get sort of pushed by the wayside. I think it's sad," Saban said.

The two-time Paul "Bear" Bryant Award winner suggested that the debate concerning good and bad for student-athletes depends on one's thought process. Each individual would have a different approach towards these major realignment decisions, however, the emphasis should be on student-athletes.

Nick Saban said:

"I think one thing I would just hope that we would keep in mind in all the choices and decisions we make relative to what we do in college athletics is the student-athlete.

"They're here to get an education, want to try to help them develop careers on and off the field. And hopefully, some of the choices and decisions that we make for college athletics in the future will positively impact them."

Nick Saban talks about Alabama's fall practice

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide football team have begun their practices for the 2023 season. All eyes were on the coach hinting about Alabama's starting QB, although he was not ready to pour any sugar into that question.

He said this was the right time for the quarterbacks to prove their worth and get a place on the team. The Alabama Crimson Tide's QB options this season include Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein.

Jalen Milroe and 5-star prospect Ty Simpson have been predicted to start by many analysts and insiders. However, knowing Nick Saban and his recent comments, these predictions have no certainty.

Coach Saban has 10 SEC championships under his belt, two of them in the last three years. How do you feel Alabama would do in the upcoming CFB season, with the major shifts in Power Five conferences? Let us know in the comments below.