Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz expressed his concerns regarding the recent gigantic moves around the Power Five conference realignments. With a whole different scenario popping up each day, Eli feels that the adults governing these decisions have slipped the student-athletes out of their minds.

Eli Drinkwitz did not want to weigh in on the conference realignment debate. However, he was asked about his views on the current shenanigans of Conference commissioners and college presidents. The Missouri head coach said:

"I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes. The adults in the room get to do whatever they want apparently. My question is, did we count the cost? I'm talking about did we count the costs for the student-athletes involved in this decision. What cost is it to those student-athletes?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton



"Did we count the cost for the student-athletes involved in this decision?"



"What cost is it to those student-athletes?"



"Did we consider the people we are entrusted?" Great answer from Eli Drinkwitz when asked about current direction of college sports following realignment:"Did we count the cost for the student-athletes involved in this decision?""What cost is it to those student-athletes?""Did we consider the people we are entrusted?" pic.twitter.com/zGJpsjbZO0

Drinkwitz even emphasized the repercussions "football" based decisions would have on athletes devoting their time to softball, baseball, track and field, and volleyball. His analysis of the different lifestyles of football players and student-athletes playing "less money" involved sports was on point.

"Do we know what the number one indicator of symptoms or cause of mental health is? It's lack of rest and sleep. Traveling in those baseball, and softball games, those people travel commercial. They get done playing, they gotta go to the airport, they come back. It's three or four in the morning. They gotta go to class. I mean, did we ask any of them?"

Eli Drinkwitz turns into a student-athlete spokesperson, stands in opposition to "money" affecting their lives

SEC Media Days Football

Pac-12's future is hanging by a thread, with the recent addition of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big 12, Big Ten is eyeing to close their deals with Oregon and Washington. The Insiders and Analysts have made many inputs on how CFB would look once these realignments were over, but coach Eli Drinkwitz did not hold back while safeguarding these college athletes.

One of his concerns put the spotlight on how many students consider choosing colleges that are close to their homes in order to keep their friends and family close when they give their best on the field. Unfortunately, these dozens of hours getting added to their schedules could have adverse effects on their lifestyle. Eli Drinkwitz added:

"Did we ask them if they wanted to travel from the East Coast to the West Coast, man? I mean, all those other sports man, they don't get they're not fortunate enough to travel like the way we do football be fine. Football is fine. It's still we count the cost of the collateral damage of everybody else."

With that in mind, does the value of a conference hold more importance than the athletes involved? Should the arguably most entertaining sports be considered as a governing sport to shift conferences that easily? Eli Drinkwitz's three-minute rant has left several questions for the CFB world.

Let us know your opinions on the conference realignments that have currently taken over college football.