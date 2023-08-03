The Pac-12 has been dealing with a massive wave of teams potentially leaving the conference. With Big Ten expansion and Big 12 conference realignment, there are many options for teams that are looking to switch conferences.

College football insider Greg Swaim is reporting that there could be as many as eight teams leaving the conference, to the point where there is not much left.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Conference of Champions has been trying to stave off elimination as the other conferences are looking to add programs. It will be an interesting few weeks to see how this all plays out and if any more teams officially exit the Pac-12.

Does a Pac-12 media deal fix all the issues?

The old adage "sorry doesn't fix the lamp" seemingly applies to the conference right now. If they were to announce a media rights deal, it could save a few programs from leaving, but it could be too little, too late.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has struggled to find a deal to keep its top talents after the 2023 season.

The Big Ten is taking away the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins, while the Big 12 will be adding the Colorado Buffaloes. Those are arguably the three biggest pillars that the Pac-12 could have built upon, and they will be difficult to replace.

Can Apple save George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 collapse?

Even with a TV deal, there are still going to be issues. Let's take a deeper dive into the reported Apple TV proposal.

The Apple TV proposal is going to be difficult, as the teams in the conference are not going to be happy with the money they receive compared to other Power Five conferences.

The biggest issue seems to be with the streaming aspect of things, as Apple TV does not provide linear television, and all but a single game a week will be behind a paywall.

In a world where multiple cable networks have games on throughout a Saturday, asking people to pay for mediocre college football in the future seems like something that could stunt the growth and expansion of the conference.

There are reports that they could reach $30 million per team but that is still lagging behind most Power Five conferences.

When other programs can see that the grass is greener in other conferences, they bolt for the exit. The lack of stability is what Colorado claimed, and right now, it is a bit of a mess for the remaining teams in the Conference of Champions. Signing a media rights deal does not solve the problem, it just puts a bandage on a gunshot.