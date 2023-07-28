With Colorado finally in Big 12 expansion, Yormark goes all-in for six more Pac-12 teams; conference realignment takes a wild turn: Reports

With the Big 12 expansion of adding the Colorado Buffaloes, it seems like more conference realignment about to take place.

In order for Colorado Big 12 to take place, they are going to need to find at least one more program to maintain an even number of teams.

College football insider Greg Swaim has discussed the possibility of six Pac-12 teams joining the Big 12 by 2024. At this moment, that is almost the entire conference, as UCLA and USC are also leaving to join the Big Ten.

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim Didn't expect this to happen, but Yormark and the #Big12 could take as many as six from the #Pac12 . He got a few calls from teams he probably didn't expect to in the last 24 hours.

Things are happening quickly in terms of Big 12 expansion and that could mean Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has a lot of plans in the works.

What Pac-12 programs could be part of the Big 12 expansion?

The Big 12 expansion could become a superconference with as many as 20 teams by 2024. Five teams that have already reached out to Big 12 are:

With Swaim's report of six programs, it is fair to assume he is referring to these five plus, another one other, programs. The Pac-12 seems to be reaching the end of the line and what they do next is critical for the livelihood of the conference.

If they were to lose an additional six teams, that means the Conference of Champions will be no more. Other teams that could be added include the California Golden Bears, Stanford Cardinal and Utah Utes.

The Utes seem the most likely due to their success as a college football program and the proximity to Colorado being able to make things easier.

What does the Pac-12 do at this point?

The Big 12 expansion seems to have been the final blow for the Pac-12's future. They are without a television rights deal and losing teams left and right. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has to be worried and there seems to be one likely option remaining.

Just like WWE bought WCW, their competition and enemy at the time, the Big 12 should look to completely take on the Pac-12 and get the resources from it.

The other option is a lesser or extinct conference, where all the programs stick together and join a superconference. This way the intellectual property and everything merge as one and this could help the Pac-12 remain in some shape or form.

If they try to remain an individual conference, things will be terrible, as they are lesser than the Group of Five conferences and will need a huge shakeup to get back to half of what they used to be