Which Mountain West teams are part of the re-alignment? Exploring the recent expansion amid growing tensions inside the Pac-12

The college realignment train may be stopping soon at the Mountain West. Which teams are likely to get on board? The most enormous pressure at the moment is on George Kliavkoff's Pac-12.

Colorado has departed, and more schools may be headed for the door, including Arizona, Washington, and Oregon. Should the Mountain West be bothered about catching a cold as Pac-12 sneezes?

Anyone who has been observing long enough knows that Mountain West stands to be affected by whatever fate befalls the Pac-12. In June, San Diego State was set to cross to the Pacific-12, but the latter's indecisiveness stalled the move.

Interestingly, San Diego State continues to be linked with the Pac-12, especially now that it has lost Colorado. Plus, it now has a new media deal on the table.

However, San Diego State is not the only Mountain West team we may see leaching the conference soon. The Boise State Broncos are among the earliest teams linked with the Pac-12.

Boise State did not commit the blunder of initiating its official departure process from the Mountain West like San Diego State. But it was rumored to have held talks with Pac-12 officials as well.

Will the Mountain West expand with more teams likely to head out?

West teams may be in the mix, depending on how things pan out in the Pac-12. If the Pacific-12 has to replace more teams than it has already lost, more Mountain West teams may be its targets. Perhaps they have been anticipating these scenarios.

At least, that could be the explanation for the schools being linked with the Mountain West for possible expansion.

College football expert, Jordan Buscarini, tweeted that UTEP and New Mexico State have both indicated interest in moving to the Mountain West. The interest seems to be mutual as Mountain West may be expanding soon or replacing, as the case may be.

College football insider, Collin Deaver, expressed a contrary view. He admitted that while there is interest on the part of UTEP to join the Mountain West, no communication has been established between them.

Colin Deaver @ColinDeaverTV Re: UTEP and the Mountain West: multiple people within the university have told me there has been no contact either way at this time. It’s no secret UTEP would be interested in the MWC, but there hasn’t been any communication between the 2 sides at this time regarding a move.

These are uncertain times in college sports. Except for a few strong conferences like the Big Ten, the Big 12, and the SEC, other conferences are in a battle for survival.

Conferences are poaching on each other's territories, and not being proactive can be fatal. The Mountain West has teams that other conferences want. Can it keep them?