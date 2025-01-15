"Coach please dont leave us for Cowgirls": Fans urge Deion Sanders to turn down Cowboys interest after huge Colorado milestone

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the departure of Mike McCarthy as head coach on Monday, Deion Sanders once again grabbed headlines as the potential next head coach of America's Team.

Moreover, during a conversation with Adam Schefter, "Coach Prime" confirmed receiving a call from Jones to discuss the job; however, the Colorado Buffaloes love where he is, dismissing any such rumors tying him to the job. Despite that, rumors and oddsmakers have him as the favorite for the job.

Sanders' association with the University of Colorado is bringing wonders to the program both on and off the field. In a video uploaded by the college on Tuesday, Kris Livingston, Director of Academics, revealed that the program has seen a rise in overall GPA (over 3.0) over the last three semesters.

The news gave fans another reason to ask Sanders to stay with the program amid rumors of potential Cowboys interest:

"Awesome!!!!!!!" one fan commented.

"Now that's a helluva achievement," another added.

"THIS is why you need to stay until God says it's time to retire!!" one fan urged Coach Prime to stay back in Boulder.

"This is the definition of excellence!" another said.

"Please stay at that school and continue to elevate them kids Coach Prime!" one fan wrote.

The comments continued to come in, admiring Sanders' influence in Boulder:

"Coach please don't leave us for the Cowgirls!! We need you in Boulder," another fan said taking a cheeky jibe at the Cowboys.

"Now this should be "PRIME TIME" news," one fan commented.

"Coach STAY AT COLLEGE. Them young men need you. But you already knew that," another wrote.

Deion Sanders admires teaching staff while explaining why academics are important

The thing that makes Deion Sanders an admired personality is the fact that he's not only concerned about the few top players but he has everyone's best interests in mind.

"She’s no joke — she is her. She makes it happen. She has a wonderful staff that’s unbelievable. They work hard. But we focus on these kids because not all of them are going to the NFL, but they’re going to be professionals," Sanders said in the video, praising Kris Livingston and her staff.

According to NFL Football Operations, only 1.6% of all college football players ever make it to the professional level. Thus, many of the rest of them likely have to build a career out of college and academics help in a big way.

