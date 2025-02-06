Coach Prime has 2-word reaction to Jerry Rice giving his verdict on upcoming Super Bowl clash between Eagles & Chiefs

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, rarely hesitates to make an appearance on TV, podcasts or radio, as he loves to talk about football. On Tuesday, he appeared on the "We Got Time Today" show with NFL legend Jerry Rice. They discussed the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Rice spoke passionately about how the Eagles need to beat the Chiefs as they can't hope their opponents beat themselves. He also emphasized the importance of having a strong defense.

"Well, I think it's going to be a great football game but it's up to Philly to beat them," Rice said. "I think Philly at least with Saquan Barkley they have a much better chance where they can take some of the pressure off Jalen Hurts where he doesn't feel like he has to do everything. Where he can hand the ball off and Saquan can do his thing.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Then you got those receivers downfield you know could make players. But still, it comes down to the defense. I you can't stop them, you're not going to win. From the second I came to the San Francisco 49ers, I felt like you won with defense."

Coach Prime agreed with Rice with a quick two-word response.

"That's right," Sanders said.

Rice knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the Super Bowl. He won it three times (1988, 1989, and 1994) with the San Francisco 49ers, winning the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988.

Coach Prime says he could not coach pro football

On the "We Got Time Today" show, Deion Sanders was asked if he would like to coach pro football. Rumors circulated that he would join the Dallas Cowboys or Las Vegas Raiders. While those jobs have been filled, it does not rule him out from coaching in the NFL in the future. However, Coach Prime explained why he does not want to move to the pros.

"I couldn't coach pro ball," Sanders said. "That's why I say, I couldn't coach. I know it was cute but I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it."

"As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."

Coach Prime has been consistent with his statements in recent months. He has said several times that he is happy in Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.