Coach Prime calls a spade a spade as he defends son Shedeur Sanders after CU decides to retire his jersey

Colorado announced that Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey will be retired as part of its spring football game festivities on Saturday. The quarterback played two seasons with the program and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in his final season.

While some felt that CU retired Shedeur's jersey to keep his father happy at the program, Coach Prime addressed the controversy at a news conference on Thursday.

“Let’s get the elephant out the room,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to talk about this too long. I’m just gonna talk briefly and let it go. We‘re talking about Shedeur. We ain’t talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion. The only reason we’re having this discussion is his last name is Sanders. That’s it.”

Shedeur transferred from Jackson State to Colorado in 2023. In his first season with the Buffs, he threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also recorded four TDs and led CU to a 4-8 record.

In the 2024 season, Shedeur recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four TDs and guided the Buffs to a 9-4 record.

Shedeur played his entire collegiate career, including the two seasons with the Buffs, under the guidance of his father, Coach Prime. It's safe to say that Deion didn't try to make much of the controversy around CU retiring Shedeur's jersey.

Along with Shedeur, Travis Hunter's No. 12 Colorado jersey will be retired on Saturday.

Through the controversy, Shedeur Sanders is still projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders is widely considered a top-10 pick in this year's draft. He is regarded as the second-best QB in the class, only behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Sanders has been linked with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints in recent weeks. However, there is still uncertainty on where he will play in the big league.

More recently, Sanders had a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick in this year's draft.

