Coach Prime captured shaking his head as Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders during NFL draft day 1 snub

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders did not have the draft day he expected on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. For months, there was talk that Sanders could be a top-five pick and even contend to be the first pick in the draft. However, the first round of the draft came and went, and Shedeur Sanders did not get selected.
Sanders fell completely out of the first round and will need to wait until at least Day 2 to hear his name called by an NFL team. Shedeur, his father Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and the rest of the Sanders family did not attend the draft. Instead, they had a private draft party in Colorado.
However, there were still plenty of cameras at their draft party. Before the draft, it was clear Sanders was not going to be a top-five pick. However, there were rumors that the New Orleans Saints could be interested in him with the ninth pick.
They opted to draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. instead. Coach Prime was caught shaking his head on camera after the Saints made their pick.
Will Shedeur Sanders get drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft?
With the first round of the 2025 NFL draft complete, NFL teams will move on to rounds two and three on Friday. Only two QBs were taken in the first round. The Tennessee Titans took Miami QB Cam Ward with the first pick, and the New York Giants traded up to the 25th pick to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.
Dart going ahead of Sanders was a surprise because Sanders was viewed as the second-best QB in the draft by most experts throughout the draft process. The impact of these picks means the Titans and Giants are unlikely to pick Shedeur Sanders in the second round.
One of the teams that is most likely to draft Sanders is the Cleveland Browns. There were rumors that the Browns could be interested in drafting Sanders with the second pick, but they traded back to the fifth pick and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
However, the Browns still have a chance to draft Sanders as they hold the first and fourth picks in the second round. The Raiders with the fifth pick and the Saints with the eighth pick are also possible destinations for Shedeur.
