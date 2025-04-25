Coach Prime captured shaking his head as Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders during NFL draft day 1 snub

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders did not have the draft day he expected on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. For months, there was talk that Sanders could be a top-five pick and even contend to be the first pick in the draft. However, the first round of the draft came and went, and Shedeur Sanders did not get selected.

Ad

Sanders fell completely out of the first round and will need to wait until at least Day 2 to hear his name called by an NFL team. Shedeur, his father Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and the rest of the Sanders family did not attend the draft. Instead, they had a private draft party in Colorado.

However, there were still plenty of cameras at their draft party. Before the draft, it was clear Sanders was not going to be a top-five pick. However, there were rumors that the New Orleans Saints could be interested in him with the ninth pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They opted to draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. instead. Coach Prime was caught shaking his head on camera after the Saints made their pick.

"Coach Prime reaction to the New Orleans Saints Draft Pick."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Shedeur Sanders get drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft?

With the first round of the 2025 NFL draft complete, NFL teams will move on to rounds two and three on Friday. Only two QBs were taken in the first round. The Tennessee Titans took Miami QB Cam Ward with the first pick, and the New York Giants traded up to the 25th pick to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Dart going ahead of Sanders was a surprise because Sanders was viewed as the second-best QB in the draft by most experts throughout the draft process. The impact of these picks means the Titans and Giants are unlikely to pick Shedeur Sanders in the second round.

One of the teams that is most likely to draft Sanders is the Cleveland Browns. There were rumors that the Browns could be interested in drafting Sanders with the second pick, but they traded back to the fifth pick and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

However, the Browns still have a chance to draft Sanders as they hold the first and fourth picks in the second round. The Raiders with the fifth pick and the Saints with the eighth pick are also possible destinations for Shedeur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place