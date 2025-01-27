Coach Prime cracks up room with hilarious lesson to show host Stephen Colbert on latest episode of The Late Show

Coach Prime is known for his hard work and dedication to helping develop young talents. However, he also possesses a comical side that sometimes tickles the funny bones of his fans. And that is precisely what happened during his appearance on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Sunday.

Coach Prime's hilarious banter with the host left the audience in splits on the show. Colbert asked Sanders for advice on adequately appreciating a good football play since he was not knowledgeable about the sport.

"I haven't watched as much football growing up as maybe I should have... So when we're watching the game, I always don't know what to say when there's a great play or somebody messed up.... Can we pretend for a second that we're watching a game and there's a great play. Can you just tell me what I should say," Colbert said.

Coach Prime then asked Colbert about his type of friend circle. The host responded hilariously, saying it's primarily white people with a few Blacks and Latinos. The Colorado head coach then made a single-word comment about the situation, leaving the audience in splits.

"Oh, Lord," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders then taught Stephen Colbert how to approach a good football play in different lingos.

"So if it's a great play, and with the audience you have you like (say), 'YES!'"

"Okay, what if it's at your party?" Colbert questioned.

"Okay, Aight. Aight! Aight!!! But give me some hand (movements)," Coach Prime said while the audience laughed and applauded the banter.

Deion Sanders improved during his second campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes after a disappointing 4-8 debut in 2023. In the Big 12, he helped the Buffs put up a 9-4 campaign and qualify for their first bowl game appearance since 2020.

Their season ended with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars. Now, Sanders is focusing on preparing his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, for the 2025 NFL draft.

Coach Prime once trolled Shilo by talking about his death wish

This is not the only instance of the Colorado head coach showcasing his funny side to fans. During a team practice session last year, he decided to troll his son Shilo Sanders with a hilarious take on his final wish before his death.

In the video posted by 'Well Off Media,' we see Shilo joking around with his father by stimulating the act of strangling him. The quick-witted Coach Prime then questioned Shilo about what would happen if he committed the act.

"I know I ain't gettin' nothing," Shilo said.

Coach Prime further criticized Shilo's answer by discussing how his last act before death would be emptying his credit card so that there would be no money left for him to withdraw or look forward to.

"What I'm about to do, when I feel like I'm about to go, I'm going to have my last credit card swipe," Coach Prime said while imitating the act of swiping his card and dying simultaneously. (19:35 onwards)

Before becoming a coach, Deion Sanders enjoyed much success as a professional two-sport player playing both football and baseball. He also won two Super Bowls during his playing career. It will be interesting to see if his sons can match their father's legacy after being drafted into the NFL in April.

