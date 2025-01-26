Deion Sanders drops heartwarming message for Atlanta Falcons as NFL Giant promotes his newest sneaker release

Deion Sanders sent a heartwarming message to his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, shortly after releasing his new sneakers.

The Atlanta Falcons's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted a promotion for Sanders' Nike Diamond Turf 1 shoes. Coach Prime then quote-tweeted the Falcons, sending the organization a heartwarming message in response.

"I will forever Love the @AtlantaFalcons BECAUSE!," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Deion Sanders' NFL legacy will continue through his sons

Deion Sanders was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989 with the fifth overall pick. He would play with the Falcons for four years before going on to play for a plethora of other teams throughout his storied career, establishing himself as one of the greatest cornerbacks the game has ever seen.

These days, Coach Prime serves as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Throughout his tenure in Colorado, he has also managed to coach not only a Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter but also his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo. Both Shedeur and Hunter are expected to go relatively early on night one of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders in action for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 Alamo Bowl. (Credits: IMAGN)

Shedeur has established himself as, arguably, the best quarterback in the draft class and could go as soon as first overall to the Tennessee Titans. Hunter has also been projected to go within the top five of many mock drafts released by analysts. Shilo could find himself drafted in the later rounds by the same team that picks up his brother.

Regardless of where his two sons end up, they will continue on the Sanders legacy in the NFL. There were brief rumors that Coach Prime himself could follow his sons into the NFL. At the end of the current NFL season, there were several head coaching vacancies around the league, including that of the Dallas Cowboys.

Deion Sanders was quickly linked to rumors that he would possibly replace Mike McCarthy as the next Dallas coach and could even draft his sons to accompany him. However, with the recent promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, that is no longer a possibility. As of this writing, the only head coaching vacancy available is at the New Orleans Saints.

Sanders has not been linked to the Saints head coaching position thus far. As it stands, Coach Prime will likely return to coach Colorado and find a way to continue his recent success with the program without the talents of his son, Shedeur, and quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.