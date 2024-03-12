The University of Colorado has received a record number of applications for the upcoming academic year, per analyst RJ Young. With Coach Prime at the helm, the university received a staggering 68,000 student applications. This marks a significant 20% increase from the previous year, which indicates the university's growing popularity nationwide.

Several factors have contributed to this surge, including coach Deion Sanders’ persona.

“No doubt the exposure that CU Boulder has received since Coach Prime was hired has been tremendous,” CU Assistant Vice Chancellor of Admissions Jennifer Ziegenfus said. "It's really difficult for us to draw a causational line between Coach Prime and this application increase," CFB analyst RJ Young said.

One noteworthy aspect of the applicant pool is its increasing diversity. Applications from black or African American students have increased by 50%, and those from Latino students have increased by 25%.

Despite the influx of applications, CU Boulder has maintained its commitment to local education, accepting 80% of Colorado residents. Amy Hutton, AVC for enrollment, reported admissions of 35,000 non-residents and 2,600 international students.

Additionally, the academic caliber of incoming students is impressive, with half of them boasting a high school GPA of 4.0 or higher.

While it is difficult to determine the exact impact of "Coach Prime" on the application boom, his presence has undoubtedly helped to draw more attention.

Coach Prime’s presence appealing to more students to Boulder

Colorado HC Deion Sanders smiles.

Deion Sanders' success has been recognized for its appeal to the black community, drawing influential figures like the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and rapper Lil Wayne to the predominantly white town of Boulder to witness the Buffaloes' magic.

CNN senior writer John Blake noted that Sanders represents one of the rare moments of progress:

“Sanders [represents] one of those rare moments of contemporary racial progress,” Blake said. “He has entered one of the Whitest and most conservative institutions in America—college football—and excelled.”

University spokesman Steve Hurlbert notes that the school is taking applications until Jul. 31.

Last year, CU Boulder enrolled 7,546 first-year students after offering admission to 46,692 applicants. Of these, 32,980 were from outside Colorado, and 3,521 eventually enrolled.

