"Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders raised great children" - CFB fans react to Shilo Sanders' emotional gesture in honoring Deion's mom at KFC

Former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. While he battles for a spot in the Bucs’ secondary, he is also doing good deeds on his days off.

Ad

In a vlog he posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Shilo spent four hours working at KFC, giving away 250 free meals. He worked as a drive-thru employee and engaged with people who came up to the window, which included many excited kids.

He brightened many people’s day, especially several children who keenly emptied the van they were sitting in to come up to the window and talk with him face-to-face (Timestamp: 21:50).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shilo honored his grandmother, Connie Knight, by sending an employee with the same name home for the day and paying her full wage. He said he was following his father’s example, just as Deion made it possible for his own mother to stop working, Shilo wanted to do the same for someone else (Timestamp: 5:50).

Ad

Fans were delighted after watching the video.

“When Shilo paid for the employee named Connie Knight to go home because she had the same name as his grandmother PRICELESS. The van with the kids were so excited to see him. Blessings and Favor on your NFL journey,” a fan said.

“Shout out to Deion Sanders for raising beautiful humans!!!!” one fan commented.

Ad

“Bro got a great heart, how many people would ask a lady to take the day off and pay her to leave, people may hate them but Sanders are great people,” another fan wrote.

Comment section of Shilo Sanders' YouTube video

Similar comments continued.

Ad

“Prime and Pilar raised some great children,” a fan wrote.

“Tampa better recognize they have someone that’s gonna make a difference on the team, league, and community!” a fan said.

“Sending the lady home.. Showing love to the kids. Signing his 1st jersey… Respect and Salute,” one fan noted.

Comment section of Shilo Sanders' YouTube video

Deion Sanders intends to visit Shilo Sanders in Tampa

Shilo Sanders had uploaded a YouTube video on Thursday where he is on a phone call with his dad, Deion Sanders. While the Colorado coach is recovering from a personal health issue and has limited free time due to his duties with the Buffaloes, he still wants to support his sons as they begin their NFL careers.

Ad

"I’m going to try my best to run a plane and come down and see you, then go see Shedeur, then go to work,” Deion Sanders said (Timestamp: 13:23). “Send me a schedule of the time of practice.”

Coach Prime coached his sons for four years at Jackson State and Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More