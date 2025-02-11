Coach Prime playfully flirts with The Bella Twins as trio sits down for a candid interview 

Colorado coach Deion Sanders had a busy week after attending the Shrine Bowl to support his son Shilo Sanders and the Buffaloes players participating in the showcase event. During the weekend, the Buffs coach first attended the NFL Honors and was in New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend for the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

During an appearance on Super Bowl Radio Row before Super Bowl LIX, the Colorado coach went viral for his playful banter with the Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki).

"What's your favorite color?" Deion Sanders asked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, lately I've been into dark chocolate," Brie said. "So that's been my thing. I like dark chocolate. Even in my search, you'll see dark chocolate. I love it."

Trending

"Dark chocolate, huh? You're into dark chocolate? I understand. She said dark chocolate," Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

It was not the first time that Deion Sanders had interacted with the former wrestling duo, the Bella Twins. In January, during a segment of the "We Got Time Today" podcast, Brie said that the Buffs coach was her high school crush.

"Well, it was actually middle school, and it was you, Deion. You were my first celebrity crush," Brie said. "Hey! You want to know something crazy?

"OK, so, listen to this. We, so, our grandfather – this is for real – I was looking through, like, a box of my childhood photos, because I'm like, 'I need to find the picture of me in Deion's jersey,' but my grandfather, full-blooded Italian from South Philly, so, we're diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans, and it was very hard on my family, because they're like, 'Wait, she has Deion Sanders' Dallas Cowboys jersey.'"

When Deion Sanders deflected relationship rumors

Deion Sanders started co-hosting the talk show "We Got Time Today" last year in November alongside Rocsi Diaz. The duo hosts famous personalities in hour-long episodes where they talk about a variety of issues.

The chemistry between the duo has flourished to such an extent that there was speculation that they were dating, a claim that was extinguished firmly by the Buffs coach during a segment of the show in January.

“Where’s my camera at?” Sanders said. “Rocsi and I, we ain’t getting it on, all right? It ain’t happening! That’s my work boo."

“It won't happen. And he’s gotta say that,” Diaz said.

Coach Prime broke up with his former fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, early last year after dating since 2013 when he divorced his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, whom he got married to in 1999. Before that, he had been married to Carolyn Chambers between 1989 and 1998.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback