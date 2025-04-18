Coach Prime reshares rapper BossMan's cash-filled promo for Colorado spring game show

Colorado’s annual Black and Gold spring football game is set for Saturday at Folsom Field, and preparations are in full swing. The last two spring games have been the biggest in school history — over 47,000 fans showed up in 2023, even in the middle of a snowstorm, and over 28,000 came last year.
Coach Prime wants this year’s game to be just as packed.
“We've got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game. I don’t believe in that," Sanders said on Thursday, via 9News. "I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play the spring game. Actually, I like to play against another team in the spring.”
To help bring the energy, Sanders invited rapper BossMan Dlow to perform. In a video Sanders reshared on Instagram on Friday, Dlow held a stack of cash and hyped fans for the game.
Last year, BossMan Dlow partnered up with Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, for a music video called “Wrist Up.” Dlow wore a No. 2 Colorado jersey, which belongs to the quarteback, and will soon be retired by the Boulder-based program.
Colorado's Coach Prime on what makes a person successful
Coach Prime has always been big on success, whether it be on the field or in life. On Sunday, he shared some thoughtful words of wisdom on Instagram.
"You can always tell when someone is going to be successful because they're blatantly different from everything else around them," the post read. "Without even trying. Their demeanor & energy just be different.
"That's why having a strong sense of identity is important because everyday the world will try to convince you into being somebody you're not. Authenticity leads to divine order & success."
As he continues to push for success at Colorado, Deion Sanders has spent the spring making changes to the team. He’s brought in new players to replace those who left for the NFL and made staff hires, including many with NFL experience.
Colorado will unveil its new-look team on Aug. 29, when it opens the season at home against Georgia Tech.
