Coach Prime's 1 Y/O grandson baby Snow captivates Colorado locker room atmosphere with all-black merch during Houston game

By Garima
Modified Sep 13, 2025 16:31 GMT
Deiondra Sanders and Snow (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)
Deiondra Sanders and Snow (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, and grandson, Snow, were present at the Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 3 game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday. Snow was decked out in Colorado’s signature black and gold gear, seen wishing the athletes good luck before they headed out and took the field, and later cheering from the bleachers.

Deiondra’s next Instagram story showed him in the locker room, as the mini human was being filmed amid the towering Colorado athletes.

“BIG SNOW not the little one,” Deiondra wrote as the caption.
Deiondra Sanders Instagram story (Image credit: IG/@deiondrasanders)
Deiondra Sanders Instagram story (Image credit: IG/@deiondrasanders)

As for the game itself, it was a hard outing for the Buffaloes. Colorado fell to Houston 36-20 in its first Big 12 matchup of the season. Despite trailing by just two points at halftime, the Buffaloes had a hard time finding their rhythm on both sides of the ball.

The third quarter proved decisive, as the Cougars controlled the clock and limited Colorado to just five offensive snaps. The Buffs couldn’t regain momentum, and the game did not pan out as hoped for them. With the loss, Colorado drops to 1-2 on the season.

Deiondra and Snow celebrated his first birthday last month

Snow celebrated his birthday last month alongside his grandpa’s, with whom he shares a birth date. He turned one and has been growing steadily, surrounded by the love and care of his mother. The two had gone on a week-long birthday celebration spree, touring Disney World and having fun birthday parties with family and friends.

Deiondra had posted a montage of Snow’s first day on earth to his first complete year of life. She wrote:

“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. Watching you grow each day has been the greatest joy I’ve ever known. I am thankful for you in ways you will never fully understand.
"On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes. You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined.
"Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!”
The clip was followed by several posts documenting the celebrations. Given the love that they share, more such moments of their togetherness are sure to come.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
