Coach Prime’s 5-star recruit Julian Lewis has a clear message for Buffs Nation as his father reflects on his CU journey so far

Julian Lewis, a five-star recruit, according to ESPN, is competing for the starting quarterback job at Colorado.

Ad

After the Spring Game and practices, Lewis sent a message to Colorado fans after his first experience playing in front of them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Only the beginning (Buffalo) nation," Lewis wrote on X.

Lewis' message comes in response to his dad's post, who praised Colorado for helping his son add muscle to his body and become a healthier and stronger player ahead of his freshman season.

Lewis was a five-star recruit by ESPN and was the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300. He was originally the top prospect in the Class of 2026 when he initially committed to USC, but he later reclassified to the Class of 2025 and then committed to Colorado.

Ad

Coach Prime doesn't expect Julian Lewis to redshirt in 2025

Julian Lewis is a true freshman and is competing for the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback job.

Lewis will be in competition with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. However, after the Spring Game, a reporter claimed the freshman would be redshirting, which Sanders says is not true.

“Self-explanatory,” Sanders said, via ON3. “Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”

Ad

Lewis did show some nerves in the Spring Game as he took an unnecessary sack and tripped on a bootleg on his first drive. He was also overthrowing receivers, but Salter also had his struggles, so the quarterback battle is still alive and going.

Sanders also called out Lewis over his play, which he says is a good learning experience for him.

“You got to know, young fella. When you come here with something, I’m going to call you out on it now so be prepared next time, alright,” Sanders warned. “Like, I don’t know who that is.”

Coach Prime and Colorado will use fall camp to help determine the starting quarterback in the 2025 college football season. The Buffaloes will open their season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place