Deion Sanders' 4-star recruit Julian Lewis drops two-word reaction to Deion Sanders Jr. bragging about his family’s legacy

Julian Lewis, the likely starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, responded to Deion Sanders Jr.'s humble brag about his family's legacy and success.
Sanders Jr. is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and his brother, Shedeur, is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram to talk about all the success his family has had.
"Sanders name will be legendary for generations to come - “I have told you now before it happens, so that when it does happen you will believe.” John 14:29," Sanders Jr. wrote.
After his post, Colorado five-star quarterback Julian Lewis responded and heaped praise on Deion Jr. and his family.
"To paid," Lewis wrote.
Lewis was impressed with Deion Jr.'s post and what the Sanders family has been able to accomplish.
Lewis was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports, and he's competing for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman.
Julian Lewis won't redshirt freshman season at Colorado
Julian Lewis is competing for the starting quarterback position at Colorado in 2025 as a true freshman.
Lewis will be competing against transfer Kaidon Salter. However, it was rumored that Lewis will redshirt the year which means Salter will be the starter, but Sanders says that isn't the case.
“Self-explanatory,” Sanders said, via On3. “Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”
Ultimately, Lewis is still involved in the quarterback battle, and Sanders has been impressed with his play at such a young age.
"He's still a young man," Deion Sanders said of Lewis. "We don't care about the age and the stage, though."
Sanders and Colorado will carry the quarterback competition into fall camp. The Buffaoes' won't have to name a starter until their opening game, which will take place on August 29 against Georgia Tech.
