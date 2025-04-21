Deion Sanders' 4-star recruit Julian Lewis drops two-word reaction to Deion Sanders Jr. bragging about his family’s legacy

Julian Lewis, the likely starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, responded to Deion Sanders Jr.'s humble brag about his family's legacy and success.

Ad

Sanders Jr. is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and his brother, Shedeur, is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram to talk about all the success his family has had.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"Sanders name will be legendary for generations to come - “I have told you now before it happens, so that when it does happen you will believe.” ‭‭John‬ ‭14‬:‭29‬," Sanders Jr. wrote.

After his post, Colorado five-star quarterback Julian Lewis responded and heaped praise on Deion Jr. and his family.

Julian Lewis' comment

"To paid," Lewis wrote.

Ad

Lewis was impressed with Deion Jr.'s post and what the Sanders family has been able to accomplish.

Lewis was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports, and he's competing for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman.

Julian Lewis won't redshirt freshman season at Colorado

Julian Lewis is competing for the starting quarterback position at Colorado in 2025 as a true freshman.

Ad

Lewis will be competing against transfer Kaidon Salter. However, it was rumored that Lewis will redshirt the year which means Salter will be the starter, but Sanders says that isn't the case.

“Self-explanatory,” Sanders said, via On3. “Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”

Ad

Ultimately, Lewis is still involved in the quarterback battle, and Sanders has been impressed with his play at such a young age.

"He's still a young man," Deion Sanders said of Lewis. "We don't care about the age and the stage, though."

Sanders and Colorado will carry the quarterback competition into fall camp. The Buffaoes' won't have to name a starter until their opening game, which will take place on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place