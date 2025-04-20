Julian Lewis spring game stats: Is the freshman QB best Shedeur Sanders replacement?.

Quarterback Julian Lewis was initially committed to playing for the USC Trojans. However, last year, the former five-star prospect decided to flip his commitment and join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, spent the past two years as the team's QB1. He has now declared for the 2025 NFL draft, leaving Lewis competing for the starting quarterback

The Buffs held their annual Black and Gold Spring game on Saturday. Fans got to witness Julian Lewis properly for the first time on the field during this intra-team showdown. The former five-star prospect had a decent showcase while struggling a bit in the passing game.

Julian Lewis completed 16 of the 19 passes he attempted on the field during Colorado's spring game. He recorded 234 yards and 2 TDs passing while rushing for one touchdown. Kaidon Salter also underwent the same struggles as Lewis in the passing department.

Last month, before the start of spring practice, Lewis shared a post on social media. In a tweet on X, he talked about bringing an end to his winter workout and hyped himself up for the spring games.

"Winter workouts year 1 complete! Spring ball up next! PHL 4:13," Lewis wrote.

Coach Prime is yet to make an official announcement as to who will be the team's starting quarterback this upcoming season. However, following the spring showdown, it seems like the situation heavily favors the freshman quarterback.

Julian Lewis shares his true feelings about quarterback competition with Kaidon Salter

Earlier this month, the former five-star prospect made an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. On the show, Lewis opened up about the competition he has for the starting quarterback spot with Kaidon Salter.

Lewis said that he is grateful for the opportunity to compete for the job. Unlike him, Salter has already spent the past four years playing at the collegiate level with the Liberty Flames.

"I'm just happy to get a chance to compete for the job," Lewis said. "A lot of guys come into big situations. I had Shedeur leaving, so it's not like I have to compete against some senior who has been there for four years. They had Salter transfer in from Liberty, I'm just blessed to have the chance to compete." (TS-9:20 onwards)

Recently, the rumor mill also started churning about how the freshman might end up redshirting this upcoming season. However, Deion Sanders has come forward to quell those rumors, indicating that Lewis still has the chance to be Shedeur's replacement this year.

