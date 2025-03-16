Coach Prime's 7-month-old grandson enjoys pool experience for first time with dad Jacquees & mom Deiondra

Deiondra Sanders and her fiancee Jacquees are enjoying every minute of parenthood. She gave birth to Coach Prime's first grandchild last August and has been navigating her way through the highs and lows of motherhood.

On Sunday, the R&B singer shared a post showcasing their fun family day out by the pool. Jacquees posted several snippets and videos of Baby Snow having fun during his first pool experience alongside Deiondra Sanders.

"Snow first time at the pool today!," Jacquees wrote in the caption.

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2023. Last March, they announced that they were expecting a baby together. Deiondra and Jacquees got engaged last year during her baby shower in June. Both of them have been enjoying time with their firstborn while maintaining a balance with their professional lives.

Deiondra had to navigate through a difficult pregnancy period. She recalled it all in an Instagram post after giving birth to Baby Snow through C-section surgery. She also talked about the four myomectomies to fight a problem surrounding her conception.

Coach Prime's daughter also expressed her gratitude to God for being able to navigate through all the problems to become a mother.

"WE MADE IT YALL," Deiondra wrote. "Through every challenge-the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the mymomectomies......the blood transfusions....the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks- by the grace of God, WE MADE IT.

"I can't do anything but praise Him! Thank you God. Thank you, Jesus. This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que."

Baby Snow was born on the same day as his grandfather in August. Deion Sanders was elated with this fact and thanked for the wonderful birthday gift during a Colorado press conference back in August.

Jacquees shares seven-month photo dump of Baby Snow

It's been seven months since Coach Prime's daughter gave birth to Baby Snow. Last Monday, Jacquees took to social media to share all the memorable moments he had with his son over the past seven months.

In an Instagram post, the R&B star shared several pictures and memories he had with his son. He accompanied the post with some endearing words as a father.

"Baby Dump! My son Snow is 7 months now & his personality is on 1,000! lol I love my baby boy! The best thing that's happened to me! Oh yea he got 2 teeth too!! lol time waits for nobody!!"

Both Deiondra and Jacquees have not fixed a date for their wedding. It will be interesting to see if the couple decides to take the next step in their relationship this year.

