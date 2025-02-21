  • home icon
Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders drops a 4-word comment amid beef with fiance Jacquees

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 21, 2025 05:36 GMT
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. (Image credits: Deiondra's X account)
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. (Image credits: Deiondra's X account)

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, further added to the ongoing public dispute with fiancé Jacquees after posting a firm four-word statement:

“No more disrespect allowed.”
Tensions first escalated when Deiondra hinted at discomfort over Jacquees’ close bond with DeJ Loaf, even suggesting that their rumored romance was a publicity stunt for their upcoming album.

DeJ Loaf fired back on Instagram, prompting Deiondra to accuse her of pursuing Jacquees despite his engagement. The drama soon involved Jacquees’ mother, Ms. Rosie, with Deiondra alleging she had taken money from her son.

“Ms Rosie better stop playing with me,” Deiondra wrote [H/t All Hip Hop]. “Nobody off limits now. Now go be with yo husband and keep stealing and hiding yo son money.”
Despite the controversy, Deiondra and Jacquees recently shared the first photos of their newborn son, Snow. Meanwhile, Coach Prime, weighed in, advising his daughter to rise above the drama and "walk away."

Social media users remain divided, with some criticizing Deiondra’s relationship choices while others defend her. One commenter, Erin Rae, suggested Deiondra’s actions reflect a lack of guidance from her father.

Deion Sanders is standing by Deiondra Sanders

Deion Sanders is standing by his daughter, Deiondra, as she sets firm boundaries in her personal life. After Deiondra posted, "No more disrespect allowed," on social media, Deion responded with a message of love and faith, writing on X:

"Love u Baby and God loves u more!"
Earlier, Deion asked about Deiondra’s spiritual well-being and urged her to avoid provocation, emphasizing the power of walking away from unnecessary conflict—advice she appeared to take to heart.

Deiondra Sanders is now navigating a challenging period, balancing new motherhood with personal controversies involving her fiancé, Jacquees, and artist DeJ Loaf. She has embraced her role as a mother publicly, even introducing her son, Snow, on Deion’s show, We Got Time Today this month.

