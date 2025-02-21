Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders drops a 4-word comment amid beef with fiance Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, further added to the ongoing public dispute with fiancé Jacquees after posting a firm four-word statement:

Ad

“No more disrespect allowed.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tensions first escalated when Deiondra hinted at discomfort over Jacquees’ close bond with DeJ Loaf, even suggesting that their rumored romance was a publicity stunt for their upcoming album.

DeJ Loaf fired back on Instagram, prompting Deiondra to accuse her of pursuing Jacquees despite his engagement. The drama soon involved Jacquees’ mother, Ms. Rosie, with Deiondra alleging she had taken money from her son.

“Ms Rosie better stop playing with me,” Deiondra wrote [H/t All Hip Hop]. “Nobody off limits now. Now go be with yo husband and keep stealing and hiding yo son money.”

Ad

Despite the controversy, Deiondra and Jacquees recently shared the first photos of their newborn son, Snow. Meanwhile, Coach Prime, weighed in, advising his daughter to rise above the drama and "walk away."

Ad

Social media users remain divided, with some criticizing Deiondra’s relationship choices while others defend her. One commenter, Erin Rae, suggested Deiondra’s actions reflect a lack of guidance from her father.

Deion Sanders is standing by Deiondra Sanders

Deion Sanders is standing by his daughter, Deiondra, as she sets firm boundaries in her personal life. After Deiondra posted, "No more disrespect allowed," on social media, Deion responded with a message of love and faith, writing on X:

Ad

"Love u Baby and God loves u more!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, Deion asked about Deiondra’s spiritual well-being and urged her to avoid provocation, emphasizing the power of walking away from unnecessary conflict—advice she appeared to take to heart.

Deiondra Sanders is now navigating a challenging period, balancing new motherhood with personal controversies involving her fiancé, Jacquees, and artist DeJ Loaf. She has embraced her role as a mother publicly, even introducing her son, Snow, on Deion’s show, We Got Time Today this month.

Also Read: Coach Prime lifts Deiondra Sanders spirits as she takes a firm stance amid her beef with DeJ Loaf

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place