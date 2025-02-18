DeJ Loaf sets the record straight on her beef with Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders in latest interview

DeJ Loaf has made it clear—she has no issue with Deiondra Sanders, but she won’t tolerate disrespect. In a recent Hot 97 interview, the rapper addressed speculation surrounding her relationship with Jacquees’ fiancée and set the record straight.

“I respect people’s relationships,” Loaf said. “But it’s also like, do y’all respect the friendship? I’ve been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it’s business. [Jacquees and I] don’t even hang out as much and do the cool shit that we used to do… It’s respect.”

She also suggested that some women have a problem with the bond she shares with Jacquees:

“Even if they did know me, they don't like me now. Just cuz they don't like our bond and our chemistry,” she added.

When host Nessa asked if she would attend Jacquees’ wedding if things smoothed over, Loaf’s response was firm.

“Oh, no. Cuz I haven't met her,” Loaf said. “If any of his women feel like they don't have to respect me, then I don't have to be his friend. We can end the friendship if my respect is on the line. I won't be disrespected. I won't be these slurs. I won't be none of that.”

Previously, Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders accused Jacquees and DeJ Loaf of faking a relationship to boost album sales and even claimed that Jacquees’ mother was stealing his money, according to Vibe. She also alleged that DeJ Loaf’s discomfort kept her from being around Jacquees.

Jacquees believes that Deiondra doesn't understand the entertainment industry

Jacquees believes that Deiondra Sanders doesn't understand the entertainment industry, which may explain her "out lashes on the internet". He thinks she might be doing it "to be heard or something". Although he doesn't like it, he tries to avoid engaging with it publicly.

“In my understanding, she doesn't really understand the entertainment industry,” Jacquees said. “I think that's why you see like the out lashes on the internet and just different stuff like that. I think she probably do that to be heard or something.

“Of course, I don't like it,” he added. But I try not to indulge in the internet stuff. I try to stay as far away from it as possible in the public.”

Despite the drama, Jacquees and DeJ Loaf dropped F**k A Friend Zone 2 on Valentine’s Day, letting the music speak for itself.

