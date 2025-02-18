“He ain’t taught you nothing”: Erin Rae on Coach Prime’s parenting after Deiondra Sanders publicly calls out fiancé Jacquees

Erin Rae weighed in on Deiondra Sanders’ relationship drama with singer Jacquees, questioning why Deion Sanders hasn’t advised his daughter to stay off social media.

Appearing on B High TV on Friday, Rae expressed concern over Deiondra’s public arguments with other women, calling them a sign of deep insecurity. Despite having a father known for his leadership and experience around men, Rae suggested Deiondra’s choices in relationships reflect a lack of guidance.

“I hate to just say this, but it's like your daddy is Prime Time,” Rae said (2:13). “Like, he ain't taught you nothing about no men. Like, he's around men all day. He see men like this all the time. He ain't taught you nothing.

“You out here arguing online with other women about a man that can't do half of what your daddy has done,” she added.

Rae pointed out that Deiondra, now 34, is old enough to make her own decisions—even if those decisions mean “crashing out” over a man. She also referenced Deiondra’s past struggles with pregnancy, speculating that it might be part of why she remains attached to Jacquees.

“I think she's insecure,” Rae said (2:55). “Cuz it shows a lot of insecurities come out when she speaks … she's just an insecure woman.

“She had trouble giving birth. She was able to get pregnant by him and give birth. So, maybe that's another reason why. But I just feel like, girl … where your daddy? He ain't told you to take none of the posts down.”

While acknowledging Deiondra’s independence, Rae made an argument that Coach Prime should have instilled better judgment in his daughter.

Prime Time steps in as peacemaker after his daughter Deiondra ignites a public feud

Deion Sanders stepped in as peacemaker after his daughter, Deiondra, ignited a public feud with rapper DeJ Loaf. The clash erupted on Feb. 10 when Deiondra suggested on X that DeJ might be uncomfortable around her—possibly due to alleged lingering feelings for her fiancé, Jacquees.

Hoping to diffuse the situation, Deion sat Deiondra down for a heart-to-heart in a Feb. 13 video.

“Why do you allow yourself to be provoked?” he asked.

Deiondra replied:

“Because people be playing with me.”

The Hall of Famer then shared his own approach:

“The greatest gift that I possess in the world is my ability to walk away … You got to walk away and live and smile to see another day.”

Meanwhile, DeJ and Jacquees released their sophomore mixtape, "F**k A Friend Zone 2," on Feb. 14 with a tour on the horizon.

