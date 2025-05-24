Coach Prime's 9-month-old grandson, Snow, gets private lakeside playground, mom Deiondra share glimpses via X

Deion Sanders is still Coach Prime, even when he’s just being Grandpa. On Friday, his daughter, Deiondra, gave fans a peek at a custom lakeside playground built by her dad for his nine-month-old grandson, Snow.

The mini playland features a vibrant slide, swing set, climbing elements and the kind of view most resorts would envy. PapaPrime made sure it was nestled along the family’s lakefront property, surrounded by trees and clear skies.

Deiondra captioned the video post:

“Snow Playground his PapaPrime built him.”

Earlier this month, Deiondra gifted Snow a tambourine from a trip, an instant hit as the youngest member of the Sanders family grows up around football greatness and joy.

Meanwhile, during a panel at SBJ’s 4se in Manhattan on Tuesday, SMAC Entertainment co-founders Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini explained why Coach Prime is tailor-made for a docuseries.

“The hardest thing for people to do is be themselves in front of a camera,” Strahan said (according to Sports Business Journal). “(Deion’s) himself all the time. I think he came out of the womb with a gold chain on.”

SMAC produced the Coach Prime series on Prime Video.

Colorado preps for Season 3 under Coach Prime

Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders is back in the Big 12 and so are the Colorado Buffaloes. The 2025 season marks the next chapter in what’s become one of the most talked-about rebuilds in college football.

After inheriting a program that went 1-11 before his arrival, Deion Sanders has flipped the script in Boulder.

2023: 4-8 in his debut season, including just one conference win

2024: A major leap, 9-4 overall, Colorado’s first winning season since 2016

2025: As of May, the Buffaloes are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, right in the thick of the conference race.

Gone are Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two of the most electrifying players in the country.

While last year’s 9-4 record included a 7-2 run in the Big 12 and a finish as high as first place in some tiebreaker scenarios, Vegas isn’t buying a repeat just yet. Early win totals for 2025 are hovering around 6.5, and most projections have Colorado landing somewhere in the 7-5 or 8-4 range.

Colorado’s football program shattered previous revenue records in 2024, nearly doubling the school’s best-ever ticket sales figure. Interest remains sky-high, even as the roster turns over.

Now, the question shifts: Can Coach Prime build a machine that wins on development, depth and identity, not just on buzz?

