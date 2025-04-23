Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra drops adorable carousel of sweet moments with baby Snow ft. Deion Sanders Jr.  

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has already made the Colorado Buffaloes coach a proud grandfather after she welcomed baby Snow to the world on August 9. She gave birth to a son with her fiancé and R&B singer Jacquees.

Since then, Deiondra's Instagram feed has been filled with photos of her son. On Tuesday, she added more to the catalogue, sharing adorable photos with her son Snow.

In one photo, Deiondra, wearing a red dress, is holding her son in the backdrop of a swimming pool. In another photo, the mother and son are adorned with Buffaloes-themed outfits. In one snapshot, Deiondra captures Snow taking a nap on the stroller.

Moreover, in one photo, Snow was seen looking on as Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., held up his dog.

There were other similar photos, capturing the memories she has created with her son.

Deiondra Sanders has also previously shared how she celebrated Valentine's Day with her son. She picked the perfect outfit in the store for her son, Baby Snow.

Snow enjoyed his first Valentine's Day alongside his mom, who brought him a white shirt, a strapped jeans, red sneakers and a tag saying "My first Valentine's Day."

"Roses are red, violets are blue, my little Valentine—will always be you! ❤️" she wrote in the caption. "This Valentine’s Day isn’t about what we lack, but about the love that overflows right in front of us. To all the moms celebrating with their little loves, know that this kind of love is the sweetest of all."

Deiondra Sanders recalls her postpartum journey after giving birth to Baby Snow

Like any mother, even Deiondra Sanders went through a tough time postpartum, and she spoke about it during an appearance on The Baller Alert Show in early April.

"It's still like—I could have someone, you know, helping me with my child, and I still have these thoughts," Deiondra said. "I feel like I’ve lost my identity—me being a new mom. Shouldn’t I be happier? Like, have I lost myself? Will I ever become the person I was before? And I’ve realized—I never will.

"That Deiondra before Snow is gone, and I have to be okay with that and start to live in my new self as a mother, you know what I’m saying? But it definitely is a lot. And I think one of the biggest things, especially for a new mom who's never had any kids before, is just losing your identity and trying to regain it—as a mother."

Sanders continues to cherish and create memories with her newborn as she navigates this new era. She was involved in some relationship drama with her fiancé, but later revealed that the two were working things out.

