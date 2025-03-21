Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra drops cryptic reply when asked to confirm her relationship with Jacquees

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been caught up in some pop culture drama in recent months. She is engaged to musician Jacquees, who collaborated on an album with Dej Loaf. Together, Jacquees and Dej Loaf released their second collaborative album together, 'F*ck a Friendzone 2,' on Feb. 13.

In the leadup to the album's release, Jacquees, Dej Loaf, and Deiondra Sanders went back and forth on social media, calling each other out for their actions. Notably, Deiondra Sanders called out Dej Loaf for being jealous of her relationship with Jacquees.

The whole situation has been challenging to follow as no one has put out any explicit information on social media. There were rumors that Jacquees and Dej Loaf faked a relationship to promote their album and that upset Deiondra Sanders.

On Thursday, Sanders appeared on 'Way Up with Angela Yee' and gave a cryptic answer about whether she was still with Jacquees (starts at 31:40).

"You know it's in God's hands. We just letting it do what it do and trying to figure things out."

Sanders did not give an explicit answer that she is still in a relationship with Jacquees. However, the host, Angela Yee, indicated that she is still wearing her engagement ring. So, that could be an indication that the couple is still together, even if they are dealing with issues as a result of this beef.

Deiondra Sanders claims her father's, Deion Sanders, security helped her in an altercation with Jacquees sister

The drama between Sanders, Jacquees, and Dej Loaf has not been contained to the three of them. It has been messy and both Jacquees' family and the Sanders family have reportedly gotten involved at different times. In late February, there was reportedly an incident where Deion Sanders' security helped his daughter.

On February 22nd, an X user posted that Jacquees sister attacked Deiondra in Tennessee.

"Let’s talk about how his sister was bout to beat your a** today and you ran to the back and he cursed you out. Your like a roach that won’t leave that family alone sis."

However, Sanders answered back, saying her father's, Deion Sanders, security came and protected her, scaring Jacquees' sister.

"And let’s talk about once my daddy securitycame n****s was scared to even be in the same room as me. I bet a h*e know not to play with me now."

It is hard to imagine after all of these incidents that the couple is still together, but that appears to be the case based on Sanders' comments on Thursday.

