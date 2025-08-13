Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra gives closer look at her elegant fashion sense with pink mini top & blue jeans while carrying baby Snow

Coach Prime’s eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has an active social media life. Since becoming a mother last year, most of her uploads are with her one-year-old son, Snow. That was the case again on Tuesday, when she shared a couple of pictures in a chic outfit, wearing a pink off-shoulder top, faded blue jeans and gold jewelry.In a few of the photos, she’s carrying Snow on her hip. In one picture, Snow is standing on the driver’s seat, enthusiastically holding the steering wheel of a parked white Ferrari.Snow was wearing Nike shoes, perhaps a nod to his grandfather, who has a longstanding deal with the athletic brand and has had several shoes released in his former team’s styles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Snow’s birthday on Saturday, the two took a trip to Disneyland, as seen in Deiondra’s Instagram post. She shared several pictures of the pair dressed in custom T-shirts that had Snow’s name along with various graphics of him. Snow wore a “Birthday Boy” T-shirt while they explored the theme park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeiondra penned a heartfelt letter for Snow on his birthdayTo begin Snow’s special day on Saturday, Deiondra shared a video on Instagram showing moments from her son’s first day to his first birthday. In the caption, she included a message close to her heart:“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. ... On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes.&quot;You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined. Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSnow shares his birthday with his grandfather, Coach Prime, who called the coinciding dates a “blessing.”