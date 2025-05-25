Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra gives sneak peek to son baby Snow's new toy ride inside home

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, continues to give fans a peek into life with her son, Snow, who was born Aug. 9, the same day as his grandfather, Deion Sanders. On Saturday, she delivered a fresh batch of wholesome moments on her Instagram Story.
Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra was seen enjoying a laid-back Saturday in a series of candid snapshots. In one clip, the curly-haired toddler lounged under a blanket, eyes locked on a screen flashing a bright animated kids’ show.
Later, Deiondra was all smiles as she pushed Snow in a red swing outdoors. She tagged @deionsanders at the moment.
Then came Snow’s newest ride: a black and red walker styled like a race car, zipping across a wood-floored room like a pro on the move.
Deiondra says her son made her stronger, more patient, and far more in tune with life’s small wonders.
Snow’s first beach day had her beaming with pride, watching him crawl through the sand and snack with sandy fingers.
At home, Coach Prime built out a custom space dubbed “Snow’s Playground” at his ranch, complete with walking space and scenic views, which Deiondra says Snow loves, just like his “PaPaPrime.”
Deiondra Sanders wants another child
While it’s unclear what the long-term plan is for Snow’s upbringing, Deiondra Sanders has made it clear she wants another child.
“I can’t wait to have a baby with my husband,” she wrote on X. “I love parent hood🥰 I really feel God gonna bless me with another child since they didn’t have to take out my uterus like they planned. #Blessed”
Her dream of expanding the family now runs up against a health hurdle. A fibroids specialist told her another pregnancy might be tough, but Deiondra’s moving forward with uterine fibroid embolization, a procedure to shrink the growths and keep the door open.
