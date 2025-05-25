Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra gives sneak peek to son baby Snow's new toy ride inside home

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, continues to give fans a peek into life with her son, Snow, who was born Aug. 9, the same day as his grandfather, Deion Sanders. On Saturday, she delivered a fresh batch of wholesome moments on her Instagram Story.

Ad

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra was seen enjoying a laid-back Saturday in a series of candid snapshots. In one clip, the curly-haired toddler lounged under a blanket, eyes locked on a screen flashing a bright animated kids’ show.

Screenshot, via @deiondrasanders Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Later, Deiondra was all smiles as she pushed Snow in a red swing outdoors. She tagged @deionsanders at the moment.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot, via @deiondrasanders Instagram

Then came Snow’s newest ride: a black and red walker styled like a race car, zipping across a wood-floored room like a pro on the move.

Ad

Screenshot, via @deiondrasanders Instagram

Deiondra says her son made her stronger, more patient, and far more in tune with life’s small wonders.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Snow’s first beach day had her beaming with pride, watching him crawl through the sand and snack with sandy fingers.

Ad

At home, Coach Prime built out a custom space dubbed “Snow’s Playground” at his ranch, complete with walking space and scenic views, which Deiondra says Snow loves, just like his “PaPaPrime.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deiondra Sanders wants another child

While it’s unclear what the long-term plan is for Snow’s upbringing, Deiondra Sanders has made it clear she wants another child.

“I can’t wait to have a baby with my husband,” she wrote on X. “I love parent hood🥰 I really feel God gonna bless me with another child since they didn’t have to take out my uterus like they planned. #Blessed”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her dream of expanding the family now runs up against a health hurdle. A fibroids specialist told her another pregnancy might be tough, but Deiondra’s moving forward with uterine fibroid embolization, a procedure to shrink the growths and keep the door open.

Also Read: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders celebrates a milestone for son Snow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place