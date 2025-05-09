Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders celebrates a milestone for son Snow

Coach Prime’s daughter - Deiondra Sanders - welcomed a new addition to the Sanders family on Aug. 9, 2024, a baby boy she named Snow. The birth of her son came after a complicated pregnancy, with Deiondra describing him as a “miracle” following complications. Since then, she has shared glimpses of spending time with him and how her love and gratitude have grown.

On Friday, Deiondra Sanders celebrated a milestone in her son’s life by sharing a loving message, accompanied by a picture of Snow:

“Happy 9 months to my heart in human form,” she tweeted. “Snow man getting bigger and bigger.”

The sweet sentiment mirrors Deiondra's emotional message on Instagram shortly after Snow’s birth.

“This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que💕”

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees may be making up after public disagreement

Deiondra Sanders and her fiancé - R&B singer Jacquees - seem to be returning on better terms after a public falling out earlier this year. The couple disagreed whether Snow could spend time with Jacquees's family without Sanders being present.

In April, Deiondra shared on Instagram:

“Why would I send my son somewhere people have threatened CPS and are still cool with someone who threatened to harm him?” Deiondra wrote. “I’ve offered for them to visit him at home, said I’d even step outside or meet out for lunch. But it’s not enough. They want him overnight without me there. Snow won’t be going anywhere I don’t trust until he can talk.”

However, the situation seems to be improving. Deiondra Sanders posted clips and photographs of an outing with her son on Monday and Jacquees left a sweet comment.

“☃️🩵"

Jacquees's comment on Deiondra Sanders's post. (Credits: IG/Deiondra Sanders)

Jacquees has also been liking and commenting on posts from the Sanders family. While they haven’t officially said they’ve made peace, this may suggest they are working things out.

