$45M worth Coach Prime’s daughter left stunned by her boat’s name being linked to Shedeur Sanders’ famous song

Deiondra Sanders is currently on a beach vacation at an undisclosed location. During her trip, she was struck with happy coincidence, as the boat she boarded on Wednesday was called "Perfect Timing". This immediately reminded her of her brother Shedeur Sanders, who released a song by the same name in 2024.

Deiondra Sanders shared this coincidence on X:

"Our boat today is named perfect timing. Wow, look at God."

The daughter of the $45 million worth Deion Sanders also shared pictures of her in a blue and gold swimsuit through her Instagram story. The message for Shedeur highlights her support for her brother following a disappointing NFL draft in which he fell to the fifth round. This matches what has been reported as her overall reaction to her brother's draft result. In a recent report about a private event for the Sanders family, Deiondra is reported to have told her brothers:

“Family is our anchor even during the fiercest storms.”

Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only one to have a disappointing NFL draft. His elder brother, Shilo Sanders, went undrafted and had to be happy with being picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andrew Berry speaks on the Cleveland Browns' decision to pick Shedeur Sanders

Last week, in a press conference, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry let people know their decision to pick Shedeur Sanders as a fifth-round pick had nothing to do with his relationship with his famous father.

“I can’t say if that was a factor or not for other teams, but that was not a significant factor for us,” Berry said.

“Our personal relationships and interactions with Deion, that’s really been all positive from our perspective, and I mean that organizationally, not just me and Kevin. Really all of us who have interacted with Deion, and the people out in Colorado. We don’t typically penalize prospects for their parents.”

Regardless of why they picked him, Shedeur Sanders has a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster now. He has joined the most crowded quarterback room in the league, including Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel, drafted in 2025.

