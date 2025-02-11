Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra hints at face reveal of 6-month-old son Snow via latest IG post

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, teased a possible face reveal of her six-month-old son, Snow, in an Instagram post. On Monday, she shared a photo of Snow standing on a chair, dressed in a white T-shirt with "It’s my 1/2 Birthday" printed across the front, black suspenders, a bow tie and rolled-up blue jeans.

His face, though, remained hidden behind a heart-eyed emoji. Deiondra captioned the post:

“Snow turned 6 months today! Comment if you ready to see him.”

She welcomed her first child with fiance Jacquees, an R&B artist, on Aug. 9. In January, Snow received his first Ferrari — a toy car — during a family trip to Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi.

While embracing motherhood, Deiondra continues to build her brand in fashion, collaborating with Fashion Nova, creating content and supporting Jacquees’ music career. As the eldest daughter of NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, she grew up in the spotlight.

Coach Prime, a Hall of Fame cornerback and former MLB player, has also made his mark as a rapper, reality TV personality and longtime NFL Network analyst.

Deiondra Sanders introduced "Baby Que" to the world on her father Deion Sanders' special day

Deiondra Sanders introduced "Baby Que" to the world on Aug. 9, 2024 — her father Deion Sanders' special day, Prime's Day.

Her fiancé, Jacquees, proudly shared the first glimpse of their son on Instagram, and Deiondra followed up with a late-night post celebrating their new journey.

"WE MADE IT Y’ALL. Through every challenge, by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. I can’t do anything but praise Him," she wrote.

Deion Sanders' first grandchild, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 18 inches, arrived with a touch of history — the same doctor who delivered Deiondra three decades ago helped bring "Snow" into the world, per Sports Illustrated.

Coach Prime, now “Grandpa Prime,” shared the milestone during a press conference, marking another chapter in the Sanders family's growing legacy — one that stretches from the football field to the next generation.

