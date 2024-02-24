Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders backs brother Shedeur as Colorado QB becomes highest NIL-valued athlete in CFB

Coach Prime's oldest child, Deiondra Sanders, congratulated her brother, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, on becoming the highest NIL-valued athlete in the world of college football.

The 22-year-old had an up-and-down season in 2023; where he was the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy at the beginning of the year but struggled and decided to return to college in 2024 in the second half.

Despite experiencing what one would consider a not-so-fruitful season, he was valued at a whopping $4.8 million in NIL valuation. Coach Prime's daughter and Shedeur's sister, Deiondra, shared a story on her Instagram account related to the valuation.

Deiondra Sandra extends her support for her brother in becoming the highest NIL-valued athlete in CFB.

It seems like she is proud of her brother, who was recently compared to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovialoa by ESPN's Matt Miller.

Coach Prime's son Shedeur decided to return to Colorado

It was predicted that Deion Sanders' son would be selected in the 2024 NFL draft. However, Shedeur returned to Colorado in the hopes of boosting his draft stock even further.

Deion Sanders decided that another season in college would do good for him, and that is why they took this decision. Sanders said in an interview with USA Today:

"It’s up to us. We do things as a family, and my sons respect the heck out of me and my decision-making and getting them to where they desire to go...It’s always been our dream that they’re going into the draft together, and we didn’t know how that would manifest itself with (the COVID-19 pandemic) and everything.

"It just so happened properly that they’re going in the same draft at the conclusion of next season."

Coach Prime envisions Shilo and Shedeur declaring for the NFL Draft in 2025.

Shedeur deleted a cryptic tweet about the College Football 25 game

EA Sports revised College Football with their upcoming new game after over a decade of hiatus, and it looks like Shedeur is excited for the game to hit the market. So much so that he made a bold claim about it in a now-deleted tweet.

Blue Bloods Bias reported that the Colorado QB deleted a cryptic message to EA Sports.

"EA Sports knows the right thing to do," Shedeur had written.

Many people discussed and speculated if Coach Prime's son could appear on the cover of College Football 25.

