Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, congratulated her brother, Shedeur, on becoming the student-athlete with the highest NIL valuation.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has a $4.8 million NIL valuation, as per On3. Arch Manning comes in second with a valuation of $2.8 million.

To express how proud she was of Shedeur, Deiondra wrote:

"That boy getting to it"

Sanders and his brother, Shilo, bought the newest model of Ram TRX trucks and invested in diamond jewelry recently.

Shedeur Sanders has deals with top brands such as Gatorade, Brady Brand, Beats by Dre, Topps, Under Armour, Mercedes-Benz, etc.

Shedeur Sanders makes bold claims about the 2024 NFL Draft

While Coach Prime’s son is enjoying all the fine things that his NIL valuation has to offer, he is not shying away from proving his worth as a starting quarterback. Even though he hasn’t declared himself for the current year’s NFL draft, Sanders believes that there could be no better QB than him.

Despite sustaining a tough first season in Colorado, Shedeur Sanders did not hesitate to hype himself while talking to Sports Illustrated during Super Bowl week. He said:

“I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me.”

“I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years. Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five, having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think just even being the son of Deion Sanders.”

Sheduer Sanders further explained that he is not only explosive on the field, but he also has the quality to stay determined and confident off the field. This is the reason why he considers himself the safest bet.

Sheduer Sanders further explained that he is not only explosive on the field, but he also has the quality to stay determined and confident off the field. This is the reason why he considers himself the safest bet.